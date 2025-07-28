Chhattisgarh: Woman sacrifices niece for 'hidden treasure'
A heartbreaking case from Mungeli, Chhattisgarh: a six-year-old girl went missing while sleeping beside her mother and was later found to have been killed in an occult ritual.
Police say her sister-in-law, hoping to find hidden treasure, worked with a local occult practitioner who convinced her that sacrificing a child would reveal its location.
The girl's remains were discovered at a cremation ground after days of searching. The incident occurred on April 11.
Five arrested, including the sister-in-law
Police have arrested five people, including the sister-in-law, the occult practitioner, and others involved in luring the child away.
Investigators say this tragic incident was driven by superstition and greed—a reminder of how dangerous such beliefs can be when combined with desperation.