Chhattisgarh: Woman sacrifices niece for 'hidden treasure' India Jul 28, 2025

A heartbreaking case from Mungeli, Chhattisgarh: a six-year-old girl went missing while sleeping beside her mother and was later found to have been killed in an occult ritual.

Police say her sister-in-law, hoping to find hidden treasure, worked with a local occult practitioner who convinced her that sacrificing a child would reveal its location.

The girl's remains were discovered at a cremation ground after days of searching. The incident occurred on April 11.