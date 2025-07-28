Next Article
Noida man kills daughter, then dies by suicide
A tragic case unfolded in Noida's Sirsa New Colony, where a 16-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her father, Ashok Kumar, who then died by suicide.
Police believe the motive was an "honor killing" linked to the girl's relationship with a boy.
Bodies sent for post-mortem examination
Police discovered the scene after being alerted about a suicide.
Both father and daughter were found dead at home; their bodies have been sent for post-mortem exams.
Investigators are gathering evidence and statements to piece together what led to this heartbreaking incident.