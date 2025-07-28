Woman kills husband after he learns of her affair

Smita and Hariom planned Sonu's murder

Smita told police that ongoing fights about her affair with Hariom Kumar pushed things over the edge.

When Sonu caught them together, she and Hariom planned his murder—first injuring him, then using electrocution and a wire.

Smita is now in custody while police are still searching for Hariom.

The case is a sad reminder of how unresolved family conflicts can spiral out of control.