Woman kills husband after he learns of her affair
A tragic story out of Bihar: Smita Jha, 30, has admitted to killing her husband Sonu Jha after he found out about her relationship with another man.
The incident happened on July 26, 2025, and came to light when Sonu's father reported it to the police.
Smita and Hariom planned Sonu's murder
Smita told police that ongoing fights about her affair with Hariom Kumar pushed things over the edge.
When Sonu caught them together, she and Hariom planned his murder—first injuring him, then using electrocution and a wire.
Smita is now in custody while police are still searching for Hariom.
The case is a sad reminder of how unresolved family conflicts can spiral out of control.