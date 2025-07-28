Haridwar stampede: Uttarakhand government to implement new pilgrimage rules
A tragic stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple left eight people dead and over 35 injured, all sparked by a false rumor about an electric shock in a packed area.
With thousands squeezed onto narrow, shop-lined paths, things quickly got out of hand.
Now, the Uttarakhand government is rolling out new steps to keep pilgrims safer.
CM orders upgrades at key temples
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered immediate upgrades at key temples—think wider walkways, clearing out shop blockages, and better facilities overall.
There will soon be mandatory registration for pilgrims and phased entry times at busy spots like Mansa Devi and Chandi Devi to help manage crowds.
Mansa Devi sees up to 20,000 visitors during peak hours
Mansa Devi alone can see up to 20,000 visitors during peak hours but had no real crowd control before.
The new plans aim to make pilgrimages safer and more organized—so everyone gets a fair chance for their visit without risking another tragedy.