Haridwar stampede: Uttarakhand government to implement new pilgrimage rules India Jul 28, 2025

A tragic stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple left eight people dead and over 35 injured, all sparked by a false rumor about an electric shock in a packed area.

With thousands squeezed onto narrow, shop-lined paths, things quickly got out of hand.

Now, the Uttarakhand government is rolling out new steps to keep pilgrims safer.