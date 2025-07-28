Dalit girl raped, assaulted in Bihar; shop owner among 2 arrested India Jul 28, 2025

A Dalit girl was allegedly raped and brutally assaulted in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, after she went missing on July 26 while visiting a mobile repair shop.

Her father reported her disappearance the next day.

She was later found unconscious with a serious head injury caused by a rod.

Police say the shop owner and his employee were responsible.