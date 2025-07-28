Next Article
Dalit girl raped, assaulted in Bihar; shop owner among 2 arrested
A Dalit girl was allegedly raped and brutally assaulted in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, after she went missing on July 26 while visiting a mobile repair shop.
Her father reported her disappearance the next day.
She was later found unconscious with a serious head injury caused by a rod.
Police say the shop owner and his employee were responsible.
Accused charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
Both accused were arrested on July 27 and charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The girl is being treated at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital.
The case has sparked outrage locally, with political leaders visiting her in hospital and demanding swift justice for the victim.