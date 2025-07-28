Kerala vs President in SC: Query on governors' powers over bills
Kerala has gone to the Supreme Court, asking it to dismiss a recent query from President Droupadi Murmu about the powers of Governors and the President under Articles 200 and 201.
The state claims the President's reference—made in May with 14 big questions—misreads Article 200 by suggesting there's no deadline for Governors to act on state bills.
Kerala's arguments in detail
Kerala says this move ignores a major Supreme Court ruling from April that set a three-month limit for Governors to take action, making delays open to court review.
The state is also leaning on older cases that say settled legal questions shouldn't be reopened like this.
With responses due July 29, the outcome could shape how much power Governors have over state laws—and how quickly they need to act.