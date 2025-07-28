Next Article
Tamil Nadu teacher booked under Goondas Act for child molestation
A government school science teacher in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district, M Senthil Kumar, has been booked under the Goondas Act after more than 20 students accused him of molestation.
The complaints surfaced when students spoke up during police awareness sessions on sexual violence, revealing incidents that happened after Kumar's recent transfer.
Investigators are checking his previous schools
Kumar, who has taught for 23 years, was arrested earlier this month under laws protecting children and marginalized communities.
To keep him from getting bail, officials pushed for the Goondas Act—a move quickly approved by local authorities.
Now, investigators are checking his previous schools to see if there were more victims during his teaching career.