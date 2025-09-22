UPI payment rules update: Key changes effective November 3
What's the story
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced a major change in the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) settlement cycles. The new rules, which will come into effect from November 3, separate authorized and dispute transactions. Currently, UPI handles 10 settlement cycles per day through Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), with each cycle covering both authorized and disputed settlements.
Operational efficiency
Segregation of transactions
The decision to segregate authorized and dispute settlements was taken in light of the massive growth in transaction volumes. This change is expected to ensure timely completion of daily settlement processes. The new rules will see settlement cycles 1-10 process only authorized transactions, with no disputes being processed during these periods.
New framework
Processing dispute-related settlements
Under the new framework, dispute-related settlements will be processed twice a day in settlement cycles 11 and 12. These cycles will only include dispute transactions. The NPCI has also clarified that there won't be any changes to existing cut-over timings or RTGS posting timelines with this new system.
Deadline extension
Revoking autopay mandates
In another development, the NPCI has extended the deadline for revoking all autopay mandates associated with the erstwhile @paytm UPI ID handles. The new deadline is October 31, 2025. The decision was made to allow more time for users to transition away from the @paytm UPI ID handles.