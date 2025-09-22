Mercedes India aims double-digit growth during festive season sales

Mercedes-Benz India is expecting a record-breaking festive season, with double-digit growth. The optimism comes from strong demand and attractive price cuts, as well as a buoyant luxury car market. Santosh Iyer, the Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, made the statement at Network18's Reforms Reloaded event in New Delhi. He said that average price cuts are between 5% and 8%.

Impact on buyers Iyer's comments on GST rate changes Iyer further explained that a 6% price cut can mean savings of ₹1.5 lakh to ₹20 lakh for buyers. He said, "We operate at a price point of ₹94-95 lakh, with a 10% headroom to price further." The comments come as the new GST rates come into effect today, reducing prices across a wide range of consumer products.

Sales forecast Record per-day car sales expected during festive season Iyer also predicted that the next eight days could be a new high for the Indian auto industry. He said, "We expect the highest ever per-day car sales in India's history during this period," highlighting strong festive momentum starting October 2. This optimism is backed by Mercedes-Benz's impressive sales performance over the past six years, having sold one lakh cars in India. This is a sharp acceleration compared to the one lakh units sold over the previous 30 years.