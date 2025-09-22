Limited-run Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition debuts at ₹5L

Renault India has launched a special 10th Anniversary Limited Edition of the Kwid hatchback. The model, which has significantly impacted India's entry-level car market with its SUV-like design and affordability, is priced at ₹5.14 lakh (MT) and ₹5.63 lakh (AMT). The limited edition is based on the Techno variant and comes in two new dual-tone shades: Fiery Red with Black Roof and Shadow Gray with Black Roof. Only 500 units are available.

Special features It features anniversary-themed touches The 10th Anniversary Limited Edition of the Kwid comes with black flex wheels, anniversary decals on doors and C-pillar, and a yellow grille insert. The interior gets special anniversary-themed touches such as exclusive seat patterns with yellow-colored accents, a leatherette steering wheel with contrast stitching, and also illuminated scuff plates.

Model updates Other updates offered on entire Kwid range Renault has also updated the entire Kwid lineup with new names: Evolution (previously RXL), Techno (previously RXT), and Climber. The company has improved safety across the range by adding 3-point seatbelts for all seats. The top-end Climber variant now offers six airbags, a major improvement in the budget segment.