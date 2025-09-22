Renault marks 10 years of Kwid in India with special edition

Renault is marking 10 years of the Kwid in India with a special Anniversary Edition—just 500 units available. Priced at ₹5.14 lakh (manual) and ₹5.63 lakh (AMT), this limited-run hatchback comes as Renault updates variant names and prices to match new GST rules.

What else do you get? You get a bold dual-tone look, exclusive anniversary decals, and yellow-accented interiors that stand out from the usual crowd.

The cabin feels a bit more premium with a leatherette steering wheel featuring mustard stitching.

There's also practical stuff: 184mm ground clearance for rough roads and ample space for all your plans.

Engine options and safety features Under the hood is a peppy 1.0L petrol engine paired with either manual or AMT gearboxes—so you can pick your vibe.

Safety-wise, all seats have three-point seatbelts; higher Climber trims add six airbags.