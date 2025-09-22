Renault marks 10 years of Kwid in India with special edition
Renault is marking 10 years of the Kwid in India with a special Anniversary Edition—just 500 units available.
Priced at ₹5.14 lakh (manual) and ₹5.63 lakh (AMT), this limited-run hatchback comes as Renault updates variant names and prices to match new GST rules.
What else do you get?
You get a bold dual-tone look, exclusive anniversary decals, and yellow-accented interiors that stand out from the usual crowd.
The cabin feels a bit more premium with a leatherette steering wheel featuring mustard stitching.
There's also practical stuff: 184mm ground clearance for rough roads and ample space for all your plans.
Engine options and safety features
Under the hood is a peppy 1.0L petrol engine paired with either manual or AMT gearboxes—so you can pick your vibe.
Safety-wise, all seats have three-point seatbelts; higher Climber trims add six airbags.
Affordable micro-SUV for 1st-time buyers
With prices starting at ₹4.29 lakh for the base model and topping out at ₹5.99 lakh for fully loaded variants, the Kwid remains an affordable micro-SUV packed with style and tech for first-time buyers or anyone wanting something fun but budget-friendly.
If you want something unique to celebrate a decade of Kwid—and love standing out—this could be your ride!