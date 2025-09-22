Euler Motors introduces world's 1st e-mini truck

This little workhorse goes 140-170km on a single charge and carries up to 1,000kg. Euler says switching from diesel could save operators around ₹1.15 lakh per year—definitely something logistics fleets will notice.

Hero MotoCorp backs Euler Motors's EV push

Euler Motors is betting big on electric trucks taking off in India, helped by new policies and GST tweaks.

Plus, with Hero MotoCorp investing ₹525 crore for a major stake in March 2024, they've got some serious support to push ahead in the EV game.