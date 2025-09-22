Honda City sedan now cheaper by ₹57,500: Check top features Auto Sep 22, 2025

Honda just made the City sedan a lot more tempting—thanks to GST 2.0 reforms on September 22, 2025, prices have been cut by as much as ₹57,500.

Now, you can grab a Honda City for anywhere between ₹11.95 lakh and ₹19.48 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a solid option if you're eyeing a new ride.