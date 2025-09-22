Next Article
Honda City sedan now cheaper by ₹57,500: Check top features
Auto
Honda just made the City sedan a lot more tempting—thanks to GST 2.0 reforms on September 22, 2025, prices have been cut by as much as ₹57,500.
Now, you can grab a Honda City for anywhere between ₹11.95 lakh and ₹19.48 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a solid option if you're eyeing a new ride.
Festive discounts of up to ₹1.07 lakh
On top of the price cut, Honda is offering festive discounts up to ₹1.07 lakh on petrol variants (sorry hybrid fans—these don't apply).
The offer's valid until September 30, so if you've been thinking about upgrading your car this season, this could be your sign!