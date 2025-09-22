These cars have become more attractive thanks to GST reforms

The Indian government has introduced a major overhaul in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure, dubbed GST 2.0. The new regime, which came into effect today, is expected to make cars more affordable by simplifying the tax structure. The move is likely to give a major boost to sales in the Indian auto industry, especially for compact SUVs.

Market impact Affected models The new tax regime is expected to benefit a number of compact and sub-compact SUVs in the country. These include popular models like Tata Punch, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Renault Kiger. The price cuts under GST 2.0 combined with festive offers are likely to make these models even more attractive for consumers.

Car 1 Tata Punch Tata Punch has quickly become one of India's best-selling cars after its launch. Its compact design, sturdy build, and upmarket features make it an attractive option for many. The model is now available at a starting price of ₹5.49 lakh (ex-showroom), following a price cut of ₹71,000 under the new regime.

Car 2 Tata Nexon The Tata Nexon is another popular model under the new GST regime in India. It offers a premium feel, performance, as well as value for money. The SUV has received a price cut of up to ₹68,000 under the new tax structure, bringing its starting price down to ₹7.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

Car 3 Hyundai Venue Hyundai's Venue is a strong contender in the compact SUV segment. The model has received a price cut of up to ₹68,000 under the new GST structure. This brings its starting price down to ₹7.26 lakh (ex-showroom), making it an even more attractive option for consumers looking for value in their purchase.

Car 4 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been a long-standing favorite in the Indian market. The SUV has made the segment more accessible to consumers. Under the new GST regime, it has received a price cut of ₹43,000, bringing its starting price down to ₹8.26 lakh (ex-showroom).

Car 5 Mahindra XUV3O The Mahindra XUV 3XO is another model that gets a price cut under the new GST regulations. The SUV, which comes with a sharp design and upmarket features, is now offered at a starting price of ₹7.28 lakh (ex-showroom), after a price cut of up to ₹71,000. It also boasts an impressive five-star BNCAP safety rating.