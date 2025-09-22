SKODA Kodiaq Lounge SUV launched in India at ₹40L

SKODA has expanded its flagship SUV range with the launch of a new entry-level variant, the Kodiaq Lounge. Priced at ₹39.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Lounge offers a five-seat configuration and unique styling elements. It comes with a refreshed features list compared to its higher-spec siblings, making it an affordable option for those looking for luxury on a budget.

Variant details The Lounge variant offers a 5-seat configuration The Kodiaq Lounge is a new base variant that sits below the Sportline and Laurin & Klement (L&K) trims. Unlike the standard seven-seat setup, this model offers seating for five passengers. This change also increases boot space significantly from 281-liter (with all three rows up in seven-seater variants) to a massive 786-liter.

Design elements It gets grey suede fabric upholstery The Kodiaq Lounge comes with 18-inch Mazeno alloy rims and matte dark chrome inserts. It is available in three exterior colors: Moon White, Magic Black, and Graphite Gray. Inside, it gets Grey Suedia fabric upholstery with a two-spoke multi-functional steering wheel. Premium features like a panoramic sunroof, 10.4-inch virtual cockpit display, and three-zone climate control system are also part of the package.

Performance specs The SUV comes equipped with 9 airbags The Kodiaq Lounge retains premium safety features such as nine airbags, ABS, ESC, EBD, hill-hold control and hill-descent control. It also gets full-LED lighting, smart dials, and multiple USB-C ports. The SUV is powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that produces 204hp of power. This unit is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system for better traction on different terrains.