Royal Enfield partners with Flipkart for online bike reservations
Royal Enfield has partnered with Flipkart to let you book its popular 350cc motorcycles online, just in time for the Big Billion Days sale starting September 22, 2025.
Models like the Classic 350, Meteor 350, Bullet 350, Hunter 350, and Goan Classic 350 are all up for grabs—making it easier than ever to check out your dream bike from your phone.
Blending digital convenience with dealership support
You can reserve your bike on Flipkart with transparent ex-showroom pricing, but delivery and paperwork still happen at local Royal Enfield dealerships.
Financing and registration are also handled offline.
This move taps into India's growing trend of big-ticket online shopping and gives Royal Enfield a boost by blending digital convenience with trusted dealership support—perfect for anyone who wants a smoother buying experience without missing out on that classic showroom moment.