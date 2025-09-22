Next Article
BMW's next-gen X5 SUV will offer hydrogen fuel cell option
Auto
BMW's next-gen X5 SUV is set to offer a bunch of powertrain choices—including gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, electric, and for the first time, a hydrogen fuel cell option.
Developed with Toyota, the hydrogen-powered X5 is expected to hit production in 2028.
Design refresh and tech upgrades
The new X5 will rock some retro-inspired design touches and ditch most old-school buttons for digital controls, with a huge 17.9-inch display taking center stage inside.
Gasoline and plug-in hybrid versions will be sold worldwide, but the hydrogen model will only be available in select places due to limited refueling stations.
BMW says this fresh design approach will show up across more than 40 new or updated models by 2027.