BMW's next-gen X5 SUV will offer hydrogen fuel cell option

Design refresh and tech upgrades

The new X5 will rock some retro-inspired design touches and ditch most old-school buttons for digital controls, with a huge 17.9-inch display taking center stage inside.

Gasoline and plug-in hybrid versions will be sold worldwide, but the hydrogen model will only be available in select places due to limited refueling stations.

BMW says this fresh design approach will show up across more than 40 new or updated models by 2027.