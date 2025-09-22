This is how BMW's first hydrogen car will look like

BMW has revealed details of the prototype of its first-ever hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), the iX5. The new model will join the fifth-generation X5 lineup, which is set to launch next year. However, the hydrogen iX5 will be available in 2028. The move marks a major step in BMW's commitment to offering a wide range of powertrains, including petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid, electric, and now hydrogen fuel cell options.

Design evolution iX5 Hydrogen prototype showcases Neue Klasse design language The iX5 Hydrogen prototype gives a glimpse of how the fifth-generation X5 will sport the bold Neue Klasse design language. The Neue Klasse design language debuted on the second-gen iX3 at this year's Munich motor show. The new prototype builds on the earlier iX5 Hydrogen test mule from 2023, using a third-generation fuel cell stack co-developed with Toyota.

Tech innovation A look at the fuel cell stack The third-generation fuel cell stack is 25% smaller than its predecessor, but offers higher power density and efficiency. It comes with a new high-voltage control unit, the BMW Energy Master. Production of key components for the iX5 Hydrogen will start in 2028 at BMW's plants in Steyr, Austria and Landshut, Germany. The performance targets for this innovative vehicle are yet to be disclosed by the company.

Platform shift The upcoming X5 will use an updated version of CLAR The upcoming X5 will be based on an updated version of BMW's long-serving Cluster Architecture (CLAR), instead of the new Neue Klasse EV platform used by the iX3. This speculation is backed by the visible packaging of the battery within the structure of the new iX5 Hydrogen prototype. The interior of this model features a full-width head-up display and a 17.9-inch central infotainment screen.