LOADING...
Home / News / Auto News / Watch: Speeding Lamborghini crashes into divider on Mumbai's Coastal Road
Summarize
Watch: Speeding Lamborghini crashes into divider on Mumbai's Coastal Road
The driver escaped unhurt from the incident

Watch: Speeding Lamborghini crashes into divider on Mumbai's Coastal Road

By Dwaipayan Roy
Sep 22, 2025
01:17 pm
What's the story

A speeding Lamborghini crashed into a divider on Mumbai's Coastal Road early morning yesterday. The driver, identified as 52-year-old Atish Shah from Nepean Sea Road, escaped unhurt from the incident. A video of the crash has now gone viral on social media, sparking discussions about road safety and driving habits.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the video

Accident details

Police suspect wet road conditions may have caused accident

The police suspect that the incident was caused by wet road conditions, as Mumbai had witnessed rain earlier in the day. Shah was driving toward Colaba in South Mumbai when he lost control of his high-end car. The front of the vehicle sustained major damage in the crash and was later towed away from the scene.

Legal action

Case registered against Shah for rash driving

The Worli police have registered a case against Shah under relevant sections for rash driving. They have also asked the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to see if there was any technical fault with the car that could have contributed to the accident. The incident has now sparked renewed concerns over road safety and the behavior of drivers behind high-end vehicles on Mumbai's busy roads, especially in rainy conditions.

Reaction

Gautam Singhania shares video, raises concerns over Lamborghini mishaps

Gautam Singhania, the Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Ltd, shared the video of the accident on social media. He expressed concerns over the recent spate of Lamborghini mishaps, asking if these cars even have traction. His post read, "Another day, another Lamborghini mishap. This time on Mumbai's Coastal Road. Do these cars even have traction? From catching fire to losing grip - what's going on with Lamborghini?"