Watch: Speeding Lamborghini crashes into divider on Mumbai's Coastal Road

A speeding Lamborghini crashed into a divider on Mumbai 's Coastal Road early morning yesterday. The driver, identified as 52-year-old Atish Shah from Nepean Sea Road, escaped unhurt from the incident. A video of the crash has now gone viral on social media, sparking discussions about road safety and driving habits.

Twitter Post Take a look at the video Another day, another Lamborghini mishap 🚨💥 This time on Mumbai’s Coastal Road. Do these cars even have traction? From catching fire to losing grip — what’s going on with Lamborghini? 🔥🚗💨#StephanWinkelmann #Lamborghini #Lamborghinilndia #LuxuryCars #Supercars #ExoticCars… pic.twitter.com/QC9ckl8fdV — Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) September 21, 2025

Accident details Police suspect wet road conditions may have caused accident The police suspect that the incident was caused by wet road conditions, as Mumbai had witnessed rain earlier in the day. Shah was driving toward Colaba in South Mumbai when he lost control of his high-end car. The front of the vehicle sustained major damage in the crash and was later towed away from the scene.

Legal action Case registered against Shah for rash driving The Worli police have registered a case against Shah under relevant sections for rash driving. They have also asked the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to see if there was any technical fault with the car that could have contributed to the accident. The incident has now sparked renewed concerns over road safety and the behavior of drivers behind high-end vehicles on Mumbai's busy roads, especially in rainy conditions.