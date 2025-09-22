Stellantis's new battery makes EVs lighter and more efficient

Stellantis—the company behind Jeep, Citroen, and Chrysler—just revealed its new Intelligent Battery Integrated System (IBIS) for electric vehicles. This battery packs the inverter and charger right inside, making EVs lighter by 40kg. You also get a 10% bump in energy efficiency and reducing charging time by 15%.

Developed with Saft (part of TotalEnergies), the IBIS uses electronic control via 200 transistors.

This means simpler design, lower costs, and quicker charging—all in one neat package.

Stellantis is tackling big EV headaches By building more tech into the battery itself, Stellantis is tackling big EV headaches like slow charging and cramped interiors.

It's a smart move since most batteries still rely on old-school add-ons for power conversion and charging.