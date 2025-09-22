Nissan working on next-gen collision-avoidance tech for city driving

Challenges

Prototypes have 11 cameras, 5 radars, and LiDAR

Urban driving poses unique challenges for driver-assistance systems, as compared to highway driving. This is mainly due to the presence of pedestrians, parked cars, and delivery workers in city streets. The prototype vehicles tested by Nissan are equipped with 11 cameras, five radars, and one LiDAR sensor. They offer Level 2 autonomous driving capabilities that require drivers to be ready to take over control at any moment.