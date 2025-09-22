Nissan's new EV tech could make city driving a breeze
Nissan is rolling out tests for a new driver-assist system on Tokyo streets, teaming up with UK startup Wayve.
The tech, aimed at making city driving safer and less stressful, uses Nissan's Ariya EVs loaded with sensors to handle tricky stuff like dodging pedestrians and navigating busy delivery zones.
If all goes well, you might see it hit Japanese roads by 2027.
Wayve has backing from SoftBank and NVIDIA
These test cars are stacked with 11 cameras, five radars, and one lidar sensor—enough gear for Level 2 autonomous driving (so drivers still need to pay attention).
Wayve, supported by SoftBank and NVIDIA, opened a testing and development center in Japan earlier this year.
While Nissan's ProPilot has focused on highways since 2016, the company hasn't said which cars will get this new urban tech yet.