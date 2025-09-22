Nissan's new EV tech could make city driving a breeze

Wayve has backing from SoftBank and NVIDIA

These test cars are stacked with 11 cameras, five radars, and one lidar sensor—enough gear for Level 2 autonomous driving (so drivers still need to pay attention).

Wayve, supported by SoftBank and NVIDIA, opened a testing and development center in Japan earlier this year.

While Nissan's ProPilot has focused on highways since 2016, the company hasn't said which cars will get this new urban tech yet.