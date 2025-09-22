Fastest to 50 T20I sixes by balls (Full Member teams)

Abhishek Sharma struck an explosive 39-ball 74, helping India defeat Pakistan by six wickets in the Asia Cup Super 4 match in Dubai. Abhishek, who hammered 6 fours and 5 sixes, added a 105-run opening stand with Shubman Gill. In the process, the former completed 50 sixes in T20Is. He is now the fastest to this milestone by balls (Full Member sides).

#1 Abhishek Sharma: 331 balls As per Cricbuzz, Abhishek completed 50 T20I sixes off just 331 balls, the fastest to this milestone (Full Member sides). The left-handed dasher currently owns 53 fours in addition to 63 fours across 21 T20Is. His strike rate of 197.21 is the highest in T20Is (minimum of 250 balls faced). Abhishek has scored 708 T20I runs at 35.40 (2 tons and 3 half-centuries).

#2 Evin Lewis: 366 balls In Dubai, Abhishek surpassed West Indies' Evin Lewis, who completed 50 T20I sixes in 366 balls. Across 65 T20Is, Lewis has amassed 1,782 runs at a strike rate of 154.28. His tally includes 136 sixes, the most for West Indies in the shortest format. He also owns 135 fours. Lewis has hammered 2 tons and 13 half-centuries in T20Is.