Most expensive spells of Jasprit Bumrah in T20I cricket

India overcame Pakistan in a thrilling Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 encounter at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue successfully chased down 172 in 18.5 overs to yet again show their dominance. Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan's 45-ball 58 powered Pakistan to 171/5 in 20 overs. In a surprising affair, India's Jasprit Bumrah was hit for 45 runs in four overs.

#1 50 runs vs Australia, Hyderabad, 2022 Only once has Bumrah conceded 50-plus runs in a T20I. The right-arm seamer did so in the 2022 Hyderabad T20I against Australia. He conceded 50 runs without taking a wicket. Being invited to bat, Australia racked up 186/7 in 20 overs. Despite Bumrah's expensive spell, India won the match by six wickets (with a ball remaining). Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav smashed half-centuries.

#2 47 runs vs West Indies, Lauderhill, 2016 Bumrah, in his first year of international cricket (2016), was taken to cleaners by the West Indies batters. In the historic Lauderhill encounter, Bumrah conceded 47 runs despite taking two wickets. As a result, the hosts posted a mammoth 245/6 in 20 overs. India, riding on KL Rahul's historic ton (110*), came close but lost by a solitary run.