Travis Head at No. 3 in Ashes? Ricky Ponting suggests

Ricky Ponting , the legendary Australian captain, has suggested that batter Travis Head should bat at No. 3 in the impending Ashes against England at home. Ponting believes this aggressive strategy could give Australia an early edge against England's pace attack. He also thinks it would pave the way for all-rounders Cameron Green and Beau Webster to bat together in the middle order.

Strategy insight Ponting's reasoning for No. 3 shift Ponting explained his reasoning on radio station SEN, saying, "As a young bloke, you used to come into the side as a No. 5 or No. 6 player, and eventually you worked your way up and find yourself in a No. 3 spot." He added that "the way England play their cricket, to have someone like Travis Head coming in at No. 3 and be able to put some pressure back on the likes of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood."

Performance review Head's impressive Test stats Head has made a name for himself at No. 5 in recent years, scoring 3,963 runs at an average of 41.71 with nine tons in 60 Tests. His strike rate of nearly 70 makes him one of Australia's most aggressive middle-order batters. Ponting believes that moving Head up the order could unleash even more potential, just like his own career shift from No. 6 to No. 3 during the 2001 Ashes series.

Selection dilemma Australia's batting line-up still unsettled ahead of Ashes With just months to go for the first Test against England, Australia's batting line-up is still unsettled. Selectors are keen to see performances in the domestic Sheffield Shield season before making final calls for the Ashes series Down Under. Ponting also backed Sam Konstas as David Warner's long-term replacement, after a recent century for Australia A. The 19-year-old impressed on his debut against India in Melbourne last December and was in good form against India A.