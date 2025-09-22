Travis Head at No. 3 in Ashes? Ricky Ponting suggests
What's the story
Ricky Ponting, the legendary Australian captain, has suggested that batter Travis Head should bat at No. 3 in the impending Ashes against England at home. Ponting believes this aggressive strategy could give Australia an early edge against England's pace attack. He also thinks it would pave the way for all-rounders Cameron Green and Beau Webster to bat together in the middle order.
Strategy insight
Ponting's reasoning for No. 3 shift
Ponting explained his reasoning on radio station SEN, saying, "As a young bloke, you used to come into the side as a No. 5 or No. 6 player, and eventually you worked your way up and find yourself in a No. 3 spot." He added that "the way England play their cricket, to have someone like Travis Head coming in at No. 3 and be able to put some pressure back on the likes of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood."
Performance review
Head's impressive Test stats
Head has made a name for himself at No. 5 in recent years, scoring 3,963 runs at an average of 41.71 with nine tons in 60 Tests. His strike rate of nearly 70 makes him one of Australia's most aggressive middle-order batters. Ponting believes that moving Head up the order could unleash even more potential, just like his own career shift from No. 6 to No. 3 during the 2001 Ashes series.
Selection dilemma
Australia's batting line-up still unsettled ahead of Ashes
With just months to go for the first Test against England, Australia's batting line-up is still unsettled. Selectors are keen to see performances in the domestic Sheffield Shield season before making final calls for the Ashes series Down Under. Ponting also backed Sam Konstas as David Warner's long-term replacement, after a recent century for Australia A. The 19-year-old impressed on his debut against India in Melbourne last December and was in good form against India A.
Stats
Head at No. 5 and 3 in Tests
According to ESPNcricinfo, Head has batted at No. 5 in 73 of his 101 Test innings. In these matches, he has scored 2,840 runs at an average of 41.76. His tally includes 8 tons and 12 half-centuries. Only once has Head batted at No. 3 in Tests - the 2018 match against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi. He scored 36 in that match.