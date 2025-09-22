By the numbers: Team World bag records at Laver Cup

Team World, under Andre Agassi , won the 2025 Laver Cup after beating Team Europe. Taylor Fritz's 6-3, 7-6(4) win over Alexander Zverev handed Team World their third Laver Cup title in four years. The Agassi-led side made a remarkable comeback after trailing 1-3 on Day 1. They were 9-3 by Day 2 as Fritz stunned Carlos Alcaraz. Team World won 15-9 on Day 3.

Wins A look at defining wins As mentioned, Team Europe dominated Day 1 with a 3-1 lead. Although their opponents won two successive matches the next day, they had a wall to face in Alcaraz. Fritz's stunning win over Alcaraz (6-3, 6-2) turned the tide. The third day saw Alex Michelsen and Reilly Opelka collecting three crucial points with a doubles win over Alcaraz and Casper Ruud.

Day 2 Clean sweep on Day 2 Team World made an incredible comeback by winning all four matches on Day 2. As per Opta, it was only the third instance of a team winning all four matches in a day at the Laver Cup. Team Europe (on Day 2 in 2021) and Team World (on Day 1 in 2023) have earlier achieved this feat.

Information Losing team from Day 1 winning Laver Cup As per Opta, this was the first Laver Cup that saw the losing team from Day 1 win the event. Team World's only win on the opening day was produced by Joao Fonseca, who beat Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 6-3.