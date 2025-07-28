Next Article
Monsoon 2025: Uneven rainfall across India, some states starved
India's monsoon is running about 7% higher than usual this year, with 447.8mm of rain recorded from June 1 to July 28.
The season arrived early, but not everyone got the same share of rain.
Some states got more rain, some less
Rajasthan and Ladakh got drenched—up to 92% more rain than average—while places like Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi actually saw less rain than usual.
Most other states landed somewhere in between.
Uneven rainfall can mean tough times for crops
Monsoon rains are a lifeline for India's farmers and water supply.
Nearly half the country depends on agriculture, so uneven rainfall can mean tough times for crops and reservoirs—even if the overall numbers look good.