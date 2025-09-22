'Muhurat Trading' for Diwali on October 21: Check timings

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced a special 'Muhurat Trading' session on the occasion of Diwali. The event will take place on October 21, between 1:45pm and 2:45pm. This year, the pre-opening session will be held from 1:30pm to 1:45pm as opposed to the evening timing it usually follows.

Tradition Muhurat Trading to cover multiple segments Muhurat Trading marks the start of a new Samvat, or Hindu calendar year. It is believed that trading during this auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth to stakeholders. The session will cover various segments like equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures & options, and securities lending & borrowing (SLB).

Market closure Stock market closed for regular trading on Diwali The stock market will be closed for regular trading on Diwali, except for this special one-hour session. All trades executed during this time will result in settlement obligations. Despite being a short session, Muhurat Trading is conducted with full formality and recorded like any other trading day. It is considered auspicious to invest during this period, with many investors buying shares for long-term holding or as part of a family ritual.