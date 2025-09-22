Cybersecurity startup Unit 221B raises $5 million to track youth hackers
Cybersecurity firm Unit 221B, based in New Jersey, has secured $5 million in seed funding led by J2 Ventures.
The fresh funds will boost their eWitness platform—a tool designed to help law enforcement and companies track and disrupt English-speaking youth hacker groups, including those behind major cyberattacks such as the ones that hit Snowflake and MGM Resorts.
eWitness platform connects intel from various sources
eWitness is an invite-only platform that brings together intel from police, journalists, and security researchers. It helps identify threats, preserve evidence, and share info quickly—something Fortune 500 companies rely on to keep tabs on industry attacks.
The platform, along with Unit 221B's investigative team, has already helped authorities catch members of notorious hacker crews like Scattered Spider and The Com.
Funding will speed up enhancements to eWitness platform
The new funding is all about making eWitness even better at catching threats fast.
The funding will speed enhancements to eWitness, improving threat detection and supporting legal and financial recoveries for victims.