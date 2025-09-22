Next Article
US H-1B visas: Indian IT firms receive only 15,000 slots
Indian IT companies are getting about 15,000 H-1B visas for 2025—a steep 30% drop from the numbers they received just five or six years ago.
This comes as the US considers a hefty $100,000 annual fee per visa starting in 2026, making it tougher and more expensive for firms to send talent abroad.
Shift in focus for Indian IT companies
Rajesh Nambiar from NASSCOM says Indian IT companies are now leaning less on H-1B visas and focusing more on innovation-led growth.
While big tech firms might manage these changes, smaller ones could feel the pinch.
Still, with India's Global Capability Centres growing fast and AI skills in high demand worldwide, the industry is finding new ways to stay strong and relevant.