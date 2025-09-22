Next Article
New biosimilar for breast cancer launched in India
Business
Alkem Laboratories has just rolled out Pertuza, a new and more affordable treatment for HER2-positive breast cancer in India.
Developed locally, this biosimilar aims to make life-saving care easier to access for women who need it most.
Clinical trials show Pertuza works just as well and is as safe as the original drug.
Making treatment accessible
Breast cancer is the most common cancer among Indian women, and high treatment costs often put care out of reach.
With Pertuza, Alkem hopes to change that by using its research and distribution network to reach more people.
As CEO Dr. Vikas Gupta puts it, "Oncology is a priority area for Alkem, and our efforts are focused on developing treatment options that combine scientific excellence with wider access."