Why India's banking system is facing a liquidity crunch? 

India 's banking system is facing a temporary liquidity shortage, which is expected to improve in the coming days. The recent tax outflows have pushed the surplus down to its lowest level since March-end. However, analysts believe that government spending and bond redemptions will counter this effect. A phased reduction in cash reserve ratio (CRR) starting October will also support recovery efforts.

Tax effects Liquidity surplus fell to ₹70B The liquidity surplus fell to ₹70 billion ($794 million) on September 21, the lowest since March-end. This comes after nearly ₹2.6 trillion exited owing to income tax and GST payments. The cash in the banking system determines market interest rates, including those of consumer loans. Vivek Kumar, an economist at Quanteco Research, said this shortage is likely temporary as government spending should help neutralize its impact over the coming week.

RBI perspective RBI comfortable with liquidity surplus of around ₹2.5T The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is comfortable with liquidity surplus of around 1% of the banks' deposits, which is roughly ₹2.5 trillion. The liquidity surplus had averaged above that level in recent weeks before the tax-related outflows. Gaura Sengupta, Chief Economist at IDFC First Bank, expects liquidity to rise over the next few weeks as government spending picks up and banks' CRR is lowered.