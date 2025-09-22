Oracle names insiders Clay Magouyrk, Mike Sicilianew as its co-CEOs

Oracle has announced the appointment of Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia as its new co-CEOs. They will be replacing Safra Catz, who has been at the helm for 11 years and has now been named vice chair of the board. Catz played a key role in shaping Oracle's AI strategy and securing major multi-year contracts for data centers and cloud services from leading tech companies.

Leadership transition New co-CEOs' backgrounds and roles Sicilia, who now serves as co-CEO, oversees cloud-based industry-specific applications and AI solutions in verticals such as healthcare, financial services, and retail. On the other hand, Magouyrk manages Oracle's underlying cloud infrastructure platform that powers these applications. He joined Oracle in 2014 from Amazon Web Services while Sicilia came through Primavera Systems acquisition.

Market response Oracle's financial outlook remains strong Despite the leadership change, Oracle has reaffirmed its earlier financial guidance. The company expects booked revenue from its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure business to exceed half a trillion dollars, which has already pushed the stock to record highs. Even with a slight dip in premarket trading after the announcement of new co-CEOs, Oracle shares have outperformed tech giants Microsoft and Alphabet this year amid an AI-powered surge.