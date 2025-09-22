Meet Srini Gopalan, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus turned T-Mobile's new CEO

T-Mobile has announced the appointment of its current Chief Operating Officer (COO), Srini Gopalan, as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The change will take effect from November 1. He will replace Mike Sievert, who has been leading the company since April 2020 and will now take on a vice chairman role.

Career highlights Gopalan's journey at T-Mobile Gopalan joined T-Mobile in March 2023 and has since been instrumental in steering the company. Before his current role as COO, he was on T-Mobile's board of directors. He also led Deutsche Telekom's Germany business where he doubled its growth, expanded fiber to millions of homes, and secured record mobile market share.

Impactful tenure His previous experience at Deutsche Telekom At Deutsche Telekom, Gopalan was a board member overseeing its European operations. He transformed the business into one of Europe's fastest-growing telecom players with an industry-leading customer satisfaction. His career also includes senior roles at Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, and Capital One where he drove operational excellence, digital transformation, and consumer-focused strategies.