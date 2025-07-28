Mumbai man arrested for murdering brother over financial dispute India Jul 28, 2025

In a shocking family tragedy, 27-year-old Akash Aldar was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly murdering his elder brother, Rahul (34), following an argument over money.

On July 6, Rahul was found unconscious at home and taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

While the family initially thought it was an accident—since there were no obvious injuries—a single drop of blood near Rahul's nose made police suspicious.