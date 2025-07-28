Mumbai man arrested for murdering brother over financial dispute
In a shocking family tragedy, 27-year-old Akash Aldar was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly murdering his elder brother, Rahul (34), following an argument over money.
On July 6, Rahul was found unconscious at home and taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.
While the family initially thought it was an accident—since there were no obvious injuries—a single drop of blood near Rahul's nose made police suspicious.
Akash admits to strangling his brother during their dispute
The real story came out after a postmortem confirmed that Rahul had been strangled. Friends told police the brothers had fought about finances that day.
When questioned on July 26, Akash admitted to assaulting and strangling his brother during their dispute.
Police have now charged him with murder and he's in custody as the investigation continues.