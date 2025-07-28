Modi announces station revamps in TN under Amrit Bharat Station

About the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is working to upgrade over 1,300 stations across India with things like modern waiting halls, lifts, escalators, cleaner toilets, and even free Wi-Fi.

These changes are rolling out in phases.

Three years ago, Modi opened 103 revamped stations across 18 states—so expect more comfortable and future-ready travel experiences soon!