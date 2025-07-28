Next Article
Modi announces station revamps in TN under Amrit Bharat Station
Prime Minister Modi just announced that 77 railway stations in Tamil Nadu will get a big makeover under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.
Speaking at a rally in Thoothukudi, he highlighted how important Tamil Nadu is to India's push for better, more connected railways.
About the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme
The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is working to upgrade over 1,300 stations across India with things like modern waiting halls, lifts, escalators, cleaner toilets, and even free Wi-Fi.
These changes are rolling out in phases.
Three years ago, Modi opened 103 revamped stations across 18 states—so expect more comfortable and future-ready travel experiences soon!