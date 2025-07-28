Army Chief visits troops in Ladakh, emphasizes tech for defense
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi dropped by Ladakh to see firsthand how ready Indian troops are in one of the country's most challenging border zones.
He visited the Fire and Fury Corps and Siachen Brigade—teams that handle defense at some of the world's highest, toughest points along the borders with Pakistan and China.
Gen Dwivedi stresses on modernizing military
Gen Dwivedi gave a shoutout to soldiers for their grit in harsh conditions, but also made it clear: staying ahead means embracing new tech and smarter tactics.
He pointed out that bringing in next-gen gear and modern battlefield tools is key to keeping India's defenses sharp.
Fire and Fury Corps
The Fire and Fury Corps was set up to guard areas like eastern Ladakh, Siachen Glacier, and beyond—hotspots where tensions can flare up fast.
These units are central to India's strategy as it faces both China and Pakistan nearby.
Gen Dwivedi's visit highlights just how crucial this region—and its defenders—are right now.