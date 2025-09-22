Rishabh Pant to miss West Indies Test series: Here's why

Indian cricket team will be without their star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for the upcoming two-match home Test series against West Indies, as per ESPNcricinfo. The series is scheduled to start on October 2 in Ahmedabad. Pant is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru after suffering a fractured left foot during India's England tour in July.

Recovery journey Pant suffered left foot fracture in England Test Pant had fractured his left foot during the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England in Manchester. He had limped out to bat in the first innings but was replaced by N Jagadeesan for the final Test at The Oval. Now, he is at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where he is undergoing strength and conditioning exercises.

Future prospects Timeline on Pant's return remains uncertain There is no fixed timeline for Pant's return to batting and keeping duties, as he awaits further updates from the BCCI medical team. India will play a white-ball series in Australia from October 19, after the West Indies series. In Pant's absence, Dhruv Jurel is likely to take over as India's wicketkeeper for the West Indies series.

Squad selection Selectors to announce squad on September 23 or 24 The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will announce a 15-member squad for the West Indies series on either September 23 or 24. This is two fewer than the squad picked for last October's New Zealand Tests, India's last home series. The selectors are likely to consider Nitish Kumar Reddy and Devdutt Padikkal for this Test series.