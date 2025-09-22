Asia Cup: India vs Pakistan clash witnesses unique powerplay record 

In a thrilling encounter at the Dubai International Stadium, India secured a six-wicket victory over Pakistan in their first Super 4 match of the T20 Asia Cup 2025. The win was largely due to Abhishek Sharma's blistering 74 off just 39 balls. His effort helped India chase down Pakistan's total of 171 runs. Meanwhile, the game saw batters of both teams go berserk in the powerplay. Their blitzkrieg in the first six overs also scripted a new record.

Feat What is the record? As per ESPNcricinfo, the aforementioned game saw both teams post their highest powerplay score versus each other in the T20I format. While the Men in Green were 55/1 after six overs, the Indian openers were even more destructive as the team's powerplay total read 69/0. Though the game witnessed two high-scoring powerplays, the Men in Blue prevailed comfortably at the end.

Milestone Pakistan narrowly break their previous record Opting to bat first, the Pakistan cricket team posted a challenging total of 171/5 in their allotted 20 overs. They were off to a fine start as Fakhar Zaman made a nine-ball 15 before departing. Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub then joined forces as Pakistan were 55/1 at the six-over mark. Pakistan's previous highest powerplay total against India was 54/0 in the 2012 Bengaluru affair.

Chase details India's chase and Varma, Pandya's finish India's chase started on a strong note with Abhishek Sharma hitting a six off the first ball. The duo of Abhishek and Shubman Gill took India to 69/0 in the powerplay, their best against Pakistan. The two batters went on to add 105 runs as Suryakumar Yadav's team accomplished the target with seven balls to spare. Meanwhile, 62/1 was India's previous best powerplay score against Pakistan in T20Is. This was recorded in the 2022 Asia Cup match in Dubai.