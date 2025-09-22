Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, SL square off in must-win clash

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to square off in Match 3 of the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup Super 4. The encounter will take place at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday, September 23. Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan are coming off defeats in their first Super 4 matches, against Bangladesh and India, respectively. Therefore, a defeat for either side will derail their campaign.

Match details Pitch report and streaming details As seen in the India-Oman game, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch is expected to assist seamers initially. Spinners are also likely to play a significant role due to the dry surface. As per Cricbuzz, the average first-innings score on this ground in T20Is is around 140. The match, which will get underway at 8:00pm IST, will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India, with live streaming available on the SonyLIV app/website.

Results Recent results and scenarios SL had been on a winning streak throughout the tournament, chasing targets successfully in all their group-stage matches. However, they were defeated by Bangladesh in a close encounter to begin the Super 4 stage. Similarly, Pakistan's Super 4 start was disappointing as they suffered a six-wicket defeat to India. They earlier won two of their three group-stage encounters. Notably, the top two sides from the Super 4 will reach the finals. Therefore, both Pakistan and SL can't afford another defeat.

Information First T20I meeting since 2022 It is worth noting that Sri Lanka and Pakistan last clashed in T20Is in 2022. In 23 head-to-head encounters, Pakistan have a slight edge with 13 wins. The Lankans have beaten Pakistan 10 times in the format.

Probable XIs A look at Probable XIs Pakistan (Probable XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (captain), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed. Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, and Nuwan Thushara.

Stats Players in spotlight Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan, who scored a fine 58 against India, will be in the spotlight. Despite being among the runs, his strike rate in Asia Cup 2025 reads 101.54. Shaheen Afridi (111) could surpass Shadab Khan to become Pakistan's second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. On the other hand, SL's Pathum Nissanka has two half-centuries in his last four T20Is. Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been quite economical, is yet to concede 30-plus runs this Asia Cup.