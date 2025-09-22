Who has scored the fastest fifty in India-Pakistan T20Is?

In a spectacular display of batting prowess, Abhishek Sharma recorded the fastest half-century for India versus Pakistan in the T20I format. The left-handed batsman achieved this feat in just 24 balls during the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s match against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. On this note, we look at the batters with the fastest fifties in India vs Pakistan T20Is.

#3 Yuvraj Singh - 29 balls Abhishek's blistering half-century in Dubai helped him displace Yuvraj Singh at the second spot on this elite list. The latter had scored his half-century in 29 balls during the 2012 Ahmedabad match against Pakistan. Batting at number four, the southpaw scored 72 off just 36 balls with the help of four boundaries and seven maximums. His brilliance meant India posted 192/5 and later won by 11 runs.

#2 Abhishek Sharma - 24 balls The 24-ball fifty from Abhishek takes the second spot. Chasing a 172-run target, India were off to a flier as Abhishek dominated an explosive opening stand of 105 runs in just 9.5 overs with Shubman Gill. The southpaw finally perished for 74 off 39 balls, hitting six fours and five sixes during his stay. Thanks to his heroics, India prevailed in the 19th over.