Sachin Tendulkar inaugurates revamped Shivaji Park Gymkhana: Details
What's the story
Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar inaugurated the newly renovated Shivaji Park Gymkhana (SPG) in Mumbai on Monday. The event was witnessed by a large number of fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their idol. Tendulkar, who started his cricket training under legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar at SPG, expressed his nostalgia during the event. "I remember spending my childhood here," he said while addressing the media and audience present at the Gymkhana.
Acknowledgment
Thackeray instrumental in SPG renovation
Tendulkar was quick to acknowledge the efforts of all those who contributed to the renovation of Shivaji Park Gymkhana. He specifically mentioned Raj Thackeray, the chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), for his key role in getting permissions and designing the new look of the gymkhana. "Many people were involved in creating it," Tendulkar said, referring to Thackeray's significant contribution.
Encouragement
Tendulkar's message to youth
Tendulkar urged the youth to make full use of the facilities at Shivaji Park Gymkhana and work hard. "I now wish that boys and girls take full advantage of the facilities here, work hard, practice well and make the gymkhana, Mumbai, and entire nation proud," he said. The cricketer's words were a call for young sports enthusiasts to take up their training seriously at this revamped venue.
Renovation details
Modern makeover of iconic venue
The Shivaji Park Gymkhana has been given a modern makeover after a year-and-a-half-long renovation. The interiors have been revamped with green and beige hues, giving the iconic venue a contemporary feel while retaining its legacy. One of the major highlights of the redevelopment is the proposed launch of a women's cricket team, reflecting India's growing interest in women's cricket.