Sachin Tendulkar inaugurates revamped Shivaji Park Gymkhana: Details 

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar inaugurated the newly renovated Shivaji Park Gymkhana (SPG) in Mumbai on Monday. The event was witnessed by a large number of fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their idol. Tendulkar, who started his cricket training under legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar at SPG, expressed his nostalgia during the event. "I remember spending my childhood here," he said while addressing the media and audience present at the Gymkhana.

Acknowledgment Thackeray instrumental in SPG renovation Tendulkar was quick to acknowledge the efforts of all those who contributed to the renovation of Shivaji Park Gymkhana. He specifically mentioned Raj Thackeray, the chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), for his key role in getting permissions and designing the new look of the gymkhana. "Many people were involved in creating it," Tendulkar said, referring to Thackeray's significant contribution.

Encouragement Tendulkar's message to youth Tendulkar urged the youth to make full use of the facilities at Shivaji Park Gymkhana and work hard. "I now wish that boys and girls take full advantage of the facilities here, work hard, practice well and make the gymkhana, Mumbai, and entire nation proud," he said. The cricketer's words were a call for young sports enthusiasts to take up their training seriously at this revamped venue.