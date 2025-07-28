Next Article
Rajasthan: School gate collapses, boy dies; teacher injured
On Monday in Ramgarh, Jaisalmer, a government school's main gate suddenly collapsed just as students were heading home.
Six-year-old Arbaz Khan lost his life on the spot, and teacher Ashok Kumar Soni was injured and rushed to the hospital.
Family demands justice
Arbaz's family is demanding justice and staged a sit-in at the school, asking how such an accident could happen.
Police believe heavy winds may have caused the collapse. This comes only days after another deadly school building collapse in Jhalawar.
In response, the state government has ordered unsafe schools closed or demolished, announced urgent repairs for thousands of buildings, and started using tech like GIS mapping and AI to monitor safety.