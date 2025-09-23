Rahul Chahar set to play for Surrey in County Championship

Indian cricketer Rahul Chahar has been included in the Surrey squad for their upcoming match against Hampshire at the Utilita Bowl. The leg-spin bowler was registered for the final phase of the County Championship season in early September. He didn't play in two home games at The Oval against Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire, but is now set to play against Hampshire.

Career highlights Chahar has played 7 ODIs for India The 26-year-old Chahar, who plays for Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy, has represented India seven times in white-ball cricket. He has taken 87 wickets in 24 first-class matches at an average of 26.12. His best match figures are an impressive 9/148. Chahar started his IPL career with Rising Pune Supergiants but rose to prominence with the Mumbai Indians, playing a crucial role in their victories in the IPL tournaments of 2019 and 2020.

Recent developments Chahar replaces injured spinners in Surrey's squad After being bought by Punjab Kings in 2022, Chahar played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last IPL season. Surrey, who are missing spin options Will Jacks and Cam Steel due to injuries, have added Chahar to their squad. The team will take on Hampshire, who recently signed Indian spinner Washington Sundar for the final two fixtures of the year.