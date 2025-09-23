Decoding Haris Rauf's dominance versus Suryakumar Yadav in T20I cricket

In a historic moment during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash, Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf became the first bowler to dismiss Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav thrice in T20Is. The incident took place on the third ball of the 11th over at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rauf's delivery was full and on off, with Yadav attempting a leg-side flick but edging it to Abrar Ahmed at third man. On this note, we decode Rauf's returns versus SKY in T20Is.

Batting shift SKY's run with the bat in Asia Cup 2025 Notably, Suryakumar was out for a three-ball duck in the aforementioned game. Despite his failure with the bat, India won the contest by six wickets, having accomplished the 172-run target. This was after his unbeaten match-winning knock of 47 against Pakistan in his last outing with the bat. In India's tournament opener, he had scored seven runs against UAE.

Rauf vs SKY Rauf becomes first bowler with this feat As per ESPNcricinfo, Rauf has now dismissed SKY thrice across as many T20I innings. This battle includes 11 runs off 12 balls. No other bowler has dismissed the Indian dasher more than twice in T20Is. Meanwhile, Rauf finished the game with 2/26 from four overs as Sanju Samson was his other victim. His efforts, however, went in vain.