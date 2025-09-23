Decoding Haris Rauf's dominance versus Suryakumar Yadav in T20I cricket
What's the story
In a historic moment during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash, Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf became the first bowler to dismiss Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav thrice in T20Is. The incident took place on the third ball of the 11th over at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rauf's delivery was full and on off, with Yadav attempting a leg-side flick but edging it to Abrar Ahmed at third man. On this note, we decode Rauf's returns versus SKY in T20Is.
Batting shift
SKY's run with the bat in Asia Cup 2025
Notably, Suryakumar was out for a three-ball duck in the aforementioned game. Despite his failure with the bat, India won the contest by six wickets, having accomplished the 172-run target. This was after his unbeaten match-winning knock of 47 against Pakistan in his last outing with the bat. In India's tournament opener, he had scored seven runs against UAE.
Rauf vs SKY
Rauf becomes first bowler with this feat
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rauf has now dismissed SKY thrice across as many T20I innings. This battle includes 11 runs off 12 balls. No other bowler has dismissed the Indian dasher more than twice in T20Is. Meanwhile, Rauf finished the game with 2/26 from four overs as Sanju Samson was his other victim. His efforts, however, went in vain.
Match summary
India overcome Pakistan yet again
Opener Sahibzada Farhan hit 58 off 45 balls, helping Pakistan score 171/5 in 20 overs. In response, Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill added 105 runs to lay the platform. Team India then completed the chase in the 19th over, winning the match by six wickets. It must be noted that India had thrashed the Men in Green in the group-stage match as well.