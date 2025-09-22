Listing Indian openers with T20I fifties against Pakistan 

#1

Abhishek Sharma - 74 off 37 balls, Colombo RPS, 2025

The aforementioned Asia Cup clash saw Abhishek and Shubman Gill put on a massive 105-run opening partnership, the highest for India against Pakistan in T20Is. The duo took India to a strong position after Pakistan set a challenging target of 171 runs. Abhishek's 74 off 37 balls was studded with five sixes and six fours. Thanks to his heroics, India prevailed in the 19th over.