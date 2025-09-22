Listing Indian openers with T20I fifties against Pakistan
What's the story
Dashing Indian opener Abhishek Sharma delivered a stellar performance in the Super Four T20 Asia Cup 2025 against Pakistan on Sunday. He scored a blistering 74 runs off just 39 balls, setting up India's successful chase of Pakistan's target of 171 in Dubai. On this note, we look at the Indian openers with T20I half-centuries against the Pakistan team.
#1
Abhishek Sharma - 74 off 37 balls, Colombo RPS, 2025
The aforementioned Asia Cup clash saw Abhishek and Shubman Gill put on a massive 105-run opening partnership, the highest for India against Pakistan in T20Is. The duo took India to a strong position after Pakistan set a challenging target of 171 runs. Abhishek's 74 off 37 balls was studded with five sixes and six fours. Thanks to his heroics, India prevailed in the 19th over.
#2
Gautam Gambhir -75 off 54 balls, Durban, 2007
Gautam Gambhir is the only other Indian opener with a T20I fifty against Pakistan. The southpaw scored a match-winning 75 off 54 balls in the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup in Johannesburg. Gambhir hammered eight fours besides two sixes that day as India finished at 157/5. His innings laid the foundation for MS Dhoni's young side to lift the trophy.