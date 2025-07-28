Next Article
Vikas Barala, son of BJP leader, removed from Haryana panel
Vikas Barala, son of BJP leader Subhash Barala, has been removed from the Haryana law officers' panel.
His appointment as assistant advocate general sparked protests from 45 retired IAS officers, who wrote to the Chief Minister objecting because of Barala's involvement in a 2017 stalking case.
Barala's stalking case and retired officers' letter
Back in 2017, Barala and a friend allegedly stalked DJ Varnika Kundu and tried to block her car—charges that led to a long-running court case still not resolved today.
Retired officers said giving him this legal post went against the spirit of women's safety campaigns like Beti Bachao.
Even though he was appointed, Barala never actually took office before being dropped.