Next Article
Manipur police seize 155 illegal firearms, over 1,600 rounds ammo
Security forces in Manipur just pulled off a big win, seizing 155 illegal firearms and over 1,600 rounds of ammo from five hill districts over the past few days.
The haul included AK-series rifles, INSAS rifles, carbines, and more—showing just how serious the situation was.
Key move to restore peace in the region: Police
Teams from Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces, Assam Rifles, and the Army also found locally made mortars, IEDs, hand grenades, communication sets and binoculars.
Police say this is a key move to restore peace in the region and are asking locals to report anything suspicious as they work to keep everyone safe.