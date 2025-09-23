PSG's Ousmane Dembele wins his maiden Ballon d'Or: Details here

Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has won his first-ever Ballon d'Or. The French forward, 28, was instrumental in PSG's treble-winning season, scoring 33 goals and providing 15 assists in 49 appearances. He was also the joint top scorer in Ligue 1 with 21 goals and was named the Player of the Year in both the French top flight and Champions League. Here's more.

Award details Dembele beats Yamal to Ballon d'Or Dembele beat Barcelona's Lamine Yamal to the prestigious award. Despite his team's match on Monday evening, he made it to the ceremony in Paris and was visibly emotional as he accepted the honor. The forward is currently nursing an injury, which kept him out of PSG's 1-0 home defeat against Marseille—a match that was rescheduled due to a storm.

Tactical change A remarkable career revival for Dembele Dembele's award caps a remarkable career revival, having not scored double figures in a league season since his teenage years at Rennes. PSG manager Luis Enrique deserves credit for this turnaround, having shifted Dembele from a wide right to center-forward role in December 2024. At the time of the switch, he had only five goals but went on to score 30 goals for PSG after that.

Career highlights Sixth Frenchman to win this award Dembele has finally shown the quality that persuaded Barcelona to pay an initial £96.8 million, potentially rising to £135.5 million, for him from Borussia Dortmund in 2017. However, PSG got him for just £43.5 million in 2023. He also scored twice in seven caps for France in 2024-25 season and is the sixth Frenchman overall and the second of the 21st century to win this award after Karim Benzema (2022).

Information Dembele won the Treble with PSG last season Dembele won the Treble with PSG last season. He bagged the Ligue 1 title and also won the Coupe de France trophy. Thereafter, Dembele helped PSG win the UEFA Champions League. Overall, Dembele won 4 trophies last season, including the Trophée des Champions.