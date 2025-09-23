Nashra Sandhu becomes first Asian left-arm spinner with WODI six-fer

Pakistan's Nashra Sandhu has made history by becoming the first left-arm Asian spinner to take a six-wicket haul in a Women's ODI. She achieved this feat in the third and final ODI against South Africa on September 22, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Sandhu's exceptional performance helped Pakistan bowl out South Africa for just 115 runs in 25.5 overs after being asked to bowl first. Pakistan later won by six wickets.

Record-breaking performance Sandhu breaks Ekta Bisht's record Sandhu's remarkable bowling figures of 9-2-26-6 not only helped her team secure a convincing victory but also broke India's Ekta Bisht's record for the best figures by an Asian left-arm spinner in Women's ODIs, as per ESPNcricinfo. Bisht (5/8) had achieved this feat against Pakistan during the 2017 World Cup Qualifier in Colombo. Sandhu's achievement comes just ahead of the Women's World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from November 30.

Bowling masterclass A display of spin bowling mastery Sandhu showcased her spin bowling skills by taking down the opposition with precision and skill. She started her spell by dismissing Sune Luus, who was caught by Diana Baig, and then clean-bowled Miane Smit with a perfectly timed delivery. Sinalo Jafta fell LBW, deceived by Sandhu's subtle variations while Anneke Bosch was caught off a cleverly flighted ball.